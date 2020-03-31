LG’s G8 ThinQ Smartphone drops to Amazon low at $400 (33% off), more from $180

Amazon currently offers the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone for $399.99 shipped. Usually selling $600 at retailers like B&H, it recently dropped to $500 at Amazon and is now down the extra $100, saving you a total of 33% and matching the Amazon low. Sporting a 6.1-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display, LG’s G8 ThinQ comes loaded with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. And if that’s not enough, you’ll be able to add an extra 2TB in thanks to an expandable microSD card slot. On the back of LG’s handset you’ll also find 16 and 12MP dual rear-cameras. Other notable features include Hand ID, 3D Face Unlock, or Fingerprint ID authentication, Airmotion controls, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 470 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. More below.

Also on sale, for today only, we’re seeing the unlocked LG G7 Fit 32GB Android Smartphone for $179.99 Prime shipped at Woot. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Usually selling for $300, like you’ll find at Best Buy right now, this offer saves you $120, beats our previous mention by $70, and marks a new all-time low.

While not as high-end of a handset as the featured deal, LG’s G7 Fit comes packed with a 6.1-inch display, IP67 water-resistance, a rear 16MP camera, and built-in fingerprint sensor. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone features:

The LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Smartphone gives you a high-resolution 16MP super ultra-wide/12MP standard dual-camera system, and a host of convenient features, such as optical and electronic image stabilization, up to 8x zoom, and manual camera controls to let you get the most out of every shot. The G8 ThinQ also features a front standard 8MP selfie camera that incorporates 3D scanning technology.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!