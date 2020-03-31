Make lockdown more interesting with 3 top-rated apps feat. Rosetta Stone for $180

- Mar. 31st 2020 8:24 pm ET

Starting to get bored? The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle has everything you need to stay mentally active at home. It includes lifetime access to three top-rated apps, including Rosetta Stone and VPN Unlimited. You can grab the bundle now for only $179.10 (Orig. $844.50) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: SOCIALDISTANCE10.

Named PC Magazine’s Best Language-Learning Software five years in a row, Rosetta Stone makes it easy to master foreign tongues. This program helps you hone your accent by analyzing your voice 100 times per second. You can learn 24 different languages, with lessons focusing on conversational skills.

Want to get through your reading list? The 12min library has 385 short summaries of best-selling books. You can enjoy each book as text or listen to an audio version, and 30 new summaries are added each month.

While you are stuck at home, VPN Unlimited from KeepSolid will help you maintain privacy and access great content. Used by over 10 million people, this service masks your identity and secures your connection with military-grade encryption. It works on all your devices, and you have 400 servers in 80 countries to choose from.

The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle includes lifetime subscriptions to all three apps, worth $844.50. Order now to grab the bundle for just $179.10 with promo code: SOCIALDISTANCE10.

