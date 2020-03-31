Nespresso’s VertuoPlus reads barcodes to brew perfect coffee: $104 (Save $25+)

Amazon is offering the Nespresso by De’Longhi VertuoPlus Coffee Machine (ENV150R) for $104.29 shipped. That’s $25+ off the typical rate there and is within $6 of the lowest 1+ year Amazon price we have tracked. Once this coffee machine has made its way into your kitchen, you’ll be ready to craft perfect single-serve coffee drinks. That’s because Centrifusion tech reads each pod’s barcode and brews coffee a specific way to achieve top-tier results. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Not sure where to store coffee pods? Amazon has you covered with its in-house Storage Drawer for $16. It holds 50-pods, ensuring you only need to refill it every few weeks. You’ll be able to place your coffee machine on top as it is designed to withstand the weight.

While we’re talking kitchen organization, don’t miss out on the Joseph Joseph’s 3-Tier offering we spotted for $10. Typically priced at $15, this deal shaves 33% off what you’d usually spend.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee Machine features:

Espresso VertuoPlus offers the latest innovation from espresso with an all new design and colors to complete the perfect single-serve coffee or Espresso cup experience; Designed for Espresso Vertuo capsules only

