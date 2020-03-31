Protect your Switch with HORI’s Zelda-themed Alumi Case at $18 (28% off), more

Amazon offers the HORI Nintendo Switch Zelda AlumiCase Metal Vault Case for $18.27 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, today’s offer saves you 28%, beats our previous mention by a few cents, and comes within $1.50 of the all-time low from December. This is the best we’ve seen since then, as well. Carrying an official seal of approval from Nintendo, this is a tough brushed metal case that has a sleek black finish complemented by gold accenting and Zelda decals. On the inside, you’ll find themed padding to keep your console safe when being stowed away, as well as game card storage with room for five cartridges. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 160 customers.

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting the HORI PS4 Mini Wired Gamepad to $24.09 Prime shipped. Usually selling for $30, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. While this won’t give you a full-fledged DualShock experience, the Mini GamePad is a great way to supplement your PS4 with compact controller that’s perfect for pulling out when your pals are over. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 95 customers.

Right now we’re still also seeing HORI’s Multiport USB Playstand at $30, which is 25% off the going rate. This dock brings four USB ports to your console, alongside a more robust kickstand for tabletop gaming.

HORI Nintendo Switch Alumi Case features:

Give your Switch Max hearts with the ultra-tough alumni case by HORI now with a touch of Yule. This heavy Duty case will protect your Console in even the harshest environments, enclosing your Console in a sleek Black and Gold brushed aluminum hard shell. Includes a padded pocket for storing games and accessories. Officially Licensed by Nintendo.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!