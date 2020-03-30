Dock your Nintendo Switch in HORI’s Multiport USB Playstand at $30 (25% off)

Amazon offers the HORI Nintendo Switch Multiport USB Playstand for $29.99 shipped. Normally selling for $40 like at retailers such as GameStop and direct from HORI, that’s good for a 25% discount, comes within $2 of our previous mention for the all-time low from August, and is the best we’ve seen since. HORI’s Multiport Playstand imbues your Switch with four USB-A ports as well as a USB-C charging input. It’s a perfect option for connecting multiple controllers or peripherals to your hybrid console. It also gives you the ability to adjust the Switch’s viewing angle, something the Switch’s flimsy built-in kickstand can’t accomplish. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 230 customers.

Those looking for a more portable way to play the Switch while charging will find Nintendo’s first-party Adjustable Charging Stand at $20 to be a notable alternative. If you’ve been hogging the TV while stuck inside, this stand makes it easy to continue your gameplay on a desktop or table while still keeping your console charged up.

For additional ways to upgrade your Switch gameplay, we’re still seeing HORI’s Split Pad Pro Controller at an Amazon low of $40.50. That’s alongside PowerA’s wireless Enhanced Pokémon Switch controller at $35.

HORI Switch Multiport USB Playstand features:

Great for local multiplayer on the go! enjoy using your favorite wired Nintendo Switch peripherals in tabletop mode with the multi port USB play Stand by HORI. Connects up to four Nintendo Switch compatible USB devices at once. Charges as you play using your Nintendo Switch AC adapter. Adjusts to the perfect angle for the BEST multiplayer experience then folds up for transport to your next battle. Take your multiplayer experience anywhere with multi port USB play Stand by HORI.

