Roku’s Wireless Speakers fall to Black Friday prices at $150 shipped ($50 off)

Roku is currently offering its Wireless Speaker system for Roku TV at $149.99 shipped. This is $50 in savings and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked, matching the discount that we saw over the Black Friday holiday season. If you have a Roku streaming stick or Roku-powered TV, then these speakers will work flawlessly. Something to keep in mind is that these speakers aren’t limited to just functioning with Roku for movies and TV shows. You’ll be able to stream Spotify and more here, making it a fantastic addition to any home theater. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more about these speakers in our announcement coverage.

Looking for something a little more budget-friendly? The TCL Alto 5 2.0-Channel Soundbar is a great alternative at $50 shipped on Amazon. While you’re not getting a wireless design like Roku offers, this is a great budget-focused upgrade.

For a more room-filling and thumping upgrade, JBL’s Link Bar comes with a 10-inch subwoofer at $250 right now. Sporting built-in Android TV, this all-in-one home theater solution ditches external streaming media players for its built-in offering.

Roku TV Wireless Speakers features:

Power up your speakers and follow the easy steps. They’ll be perfectly paired to your Roku TV in minutes.

Stream popular channels wirelessly or connect via Bluetooth and open up a world of sound.

No need to run cables across your living room. Just plug them into power and wirelessly pair them.

