AmazonBasics’ 15W Bluetooth Speaker can be yours at a low of $18.50 (Save 24%)

- Apr. 1st 2020 4:47 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Portable 15W Bluetooth Speaker in red for $18.42 Prime shipped. Having dropped from $24, today’s offer saves you 24% and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, you’ll pay $22 or more for other colors right now. This AmazonBasics speaker rocks a 15W internal audio array and a water-resistant design. You’ll be able to listen to tunes throughout the day with 7-hours of playback per charge. Alongside Bluetooth, you’ll also find a 3.5mm input as well. If you’re looking to pick up an affordable Bluetooth speaker to have on as you spend more time indoors, then this is a solid and well-reviewed option. Nearly 3,000 shoppers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Save just a tad more and opt for the OontZ Angle Solo instead. This portable Bluetooth speaker sells for $17 at Amazon, but still delivers a water-resistant design as well as up to 10-hours of playback per charge. Just don’t expect it to sound as good as the AmazonBasics option. 

If audio quality matters more than an affordable price tag, we’re still seeing JBL’s GO 2 speaker at $30. That’s 33% off the going rate and a notable way to save while also enjoying higher-fidelity sound.

AmazonBasics 15W Bluetooth Speaker features:

Enjoy epic stereo sound wherever you go, with the AmazonBasics 15-Watt Bluetooth Stereo Speaker with Water Resistant Design. This quality speaker allows you to wirelessly connect devices such as phones, tablets, and other technology for audio playback. Great for parties, outdoor entertaining, watching movies, and more, this compact speaker delivers quality sound without complication.

