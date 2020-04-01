Score a 25% discount on Google Home Max at its lowest price in months at $224

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the Google Home Max in Chalk or Charcoal for $223.97 shipped when adding these two filler items to your cart. Price reflected at checkout. Typically selling for $299, like you’ll find direct from Google as well as Best Buy, today’s offer saves you 25%, the lowest we’ve seen since December, and is one of the best discounts overall. Google’s hi-fi Assistant speaker looks to take on HomePod and other high-end entries in the space with a premium internal speaker array. One highlight is Google’s Smart Sound feature, which uses machine learning to automatically adjust equalizer settings based on a room’s acoustics. Plus, you’ll enjoy access to everything you already love about the Assistant including smart home control and more. We think it’s “an absolutely fantastic speaker,” but if you don’t want to take our word for it, over 200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. More details below.

In search of similar hi-fi sound quality but would rather call upon Alexa? Consider picking up Amazon’s Echo Plus at $150 instead. Not only does it pack a more premium audio array, but it also comes outfitted with a Zigbee hub for acting as a smart home gateway. For more reasons on why you should consider one, check out our Echo Dot Diary feature on how it compares to a HomePod or Sonos One.

If you’d rather go for a whole-home audio setup over a more premium sounding option, right now you can score three Nest Minis for $100, saving you $50 in the process. Going this route gives you the ability to place a smart speaker in various rooms throughout your house.

Google Home Max features:

Built for sound. Inside and Out.Get information and control tunes with your voice by using this Google Home Max speaker. It uses Google Assistant to find and play songs, and the system can direct compatible smart home devices such as lighting. This Google Home Max speaker has two 4.5-inch woofers and two tweeters to produce high-quality music.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!