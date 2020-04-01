Go keyless for a mere $29 with Kwikset’s Passcode-enabled Deadbolt

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Keyless Deadbolt (99050-003) for $29.07 shipped. That’s $11 off what it has been averaging at Amazon and is within $2 and change of the lowest price we have tracked. This deadbolt clocks in at an incredibly affordable price that makes going keyless easy on your wallet. I’ve been using passcode-enabled locks for years now and have no intention of ever going back to keys. This model features black and silver styling that aims to deliver a high-end look. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Kwikset Keyless Deadbolt features:

Unlock keyless entry convenience for your garage door with this secure keypad lock

Lock meets Grade 3 security requirements and stores up to four user codes so different codes can be assigned to family and guests

Key free lock means no keys to lose or share and no lock picking or bumping. Available 9V battery as a back up when batteries are low

