Go keyless for a mere $29 with Kwikset’s Passcode-enabled Deadbolt

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Keyless Deadbolt (99050-003) for $29.07 shipped. That’s $11 off what it has been averaging at Amazon and is within $2 and change of the lowest price we have tracked. This deadbolt clocks in at an incredibly affordable price that makes going keyless easy on your wallet. I’ve been using passcode-enabled locks for years now and have no intention of ever going back to keys. This model features black and silver styling that aims to deliver a high-end look. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
If you’re primarily concerned about security, consider opting for an AmazonBasics Door Reinforcement Lock at $12. Installation is simple and all required mounting hardware is included. More than 80 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.4/5 stars.
Now that you’ve accomplished a project, it’s time to sit back and be entertained. Today’s Amazon Gold Box has you covered with National Geographic History Kindle subscriptions for $16.
Kwikset Keyless Deadbolt features:
- Unlock keyless entry convenience for your garage door with this secure keypad lock
- Lock meets Grade 3 security requirements and stores up to four user codes so different codes can be assigned to family and guests
- Key free lock means no keys to lose or share and no lock picking or bumping. Available 9V battery as a back up when batteries are low
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!