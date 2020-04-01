Amazon has National Geographic History Kindle subs on sale for $16 today

- Apr. 1st 2020 7:53 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 1-year subscriptions to National Geographic History on Kindle for $16. Regularly $20 at Amazon, this one can go for as much as $24 per year elsewhere and is now at the best price we can find. This is a bi-monthly magazine that covers all things history with gorgeous Nat Geo-worthy photography. It deals with everything from the “march of civilizations through ancient times” to the world’s most explosive conflicts, and much more. Head below for more details and the rest of our live magazine deals.

Now, despite today’s 1-year subscription being the lowest we can find. There is a 28-day free trial available via Amazon right here for National Geographic History. This is a great way to give the magazine a try, but you might miss out on today’s deal doing it. And watch out for the auto renewal at full price if you take the trial route.

Amazon also has some other notable digital magazine deals live right now from $5 including titles like Wired, Bon Appétit, Condé Nast Traveler, and others. But DiscountMags launched a notable single-issue freebie sale yesterday so you can give a number of different magazines a try without dropping a nickel.

If books are more your style, Amazon’s stay home Kindle sale is worth a look along with our March reading list and this freebie 2-month Kindle Unlimited promotion.

National Geographic History on Kindle:

See how National Geographic History magazine inflames and quenches the curiosity of history buffs and informs and entertains anyone who appreciates that the truth indeed is stranger than fiction with a digital subscription today. And that history is not just about our forebears. It’s about us. It’s about you.

