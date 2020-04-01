Ninja’s Indoor Grill air frys and cooks the steaks: $120 (Refurb, Orig. $210)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill (AG300) for $119.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Originally $210, this model currently sells for $180 at Walmart in new condition and is now at the lowest price we can find. While this isn’t the AG301 model than can also dehydrate, it’s also about $110 less today. This Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill also doubles as a 4-quart air fryer and a countertop oven. Described as “virtually smoke-free,” the 500-degree grill is ideal for bringing the BBQ indoors and the non-stick grill plates can get thrown straight in the dishwasher. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below.

If you don’t need the built-in air fryer and countertop oven functionality, there are other indoor grills for less out there. Cuisinart’s popular 5-in-1 Griddler also has a panini press feature and goes for $72, while the extremely affordable Maxi-Matic Indoor Electric Nonstick Grill sells for just over $27. Again, you won’t get the versatility out of these options like the Ninja model, but these grills get nearly as hot and will have your indoor burgers ready to go much the same.

Be sure to swing by our our Home Goods Guide for even more. Plus, we also still have a rare deal on the black steel Instant Pot Duo along with Instant Pot’s Vortex Pro 10-Qt. air fryer.

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill (AG300):

The grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. With Cyclonic Grilling Technology, super hot 500F air delivers Surround Searing, while the 500F high-density grill grate creates char-grilled marks and flavors without the smoke. 500F air circulates around food for amazing Surround Searing while the 500F high density grill grate creates char grilled marks and flavors, for food that’s perfectly cooked on the inside and char grilled on every side with Cyclonic Grilling Technology

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!