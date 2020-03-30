Rare deal on the black steel Instant Pot Duo, now down to $60 (Reg. $125)

Macy’s is now offering the Instant Pot Duo Nova Black Stainless Steel 6-Qt. 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $59.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $125, this Macy’s exclusive black stainless steel model is now more than 50% off the going rate and the lowest we have tracked in 2020. The standard silver model is currently listed at $80 on Amazon where it has only gone for less a couple times including Black Friday 2019. Along with the 6-quart capacity, this model features 14 one-touch cooking programs including those for ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts, and more. The inner steel pot is dishwasher-safe for easy clean-ups while the new easy-seal lid “automatically keeps flavors, nutrients, and aromas sealed inside” with over 10 built-in safety features. Rated 4+ stars from thousands on Amazon. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s rare deal on the black stainless steel 6-quart Duo Nova is about $13 under the price of the mini 3-quart model on Amazon right now. The Instant Pot Lux Mini 3-quart model, however, can be had for $46 at Amazon. This is an older model with less built-in cooking programs and features overall, but it will still provide you with a 1-pot multi-cooker solution.

Looking to get some air frying action going too? The Instant Pot Vortex Pro 10-Qt. is still on sale for $140 and you’ll find the rest of today’s best kitchenware deals in our Home Goods Guide.

Instant Pot Duo Nova Black Steel Multi-Cooker:

The Instant Pot Duo Nova in black stainless steel is the latest generation 7-in-1 multi-tasking, space-saving, time-saving appliance that pressure cooks quickly, sautés, steams, slow cooks, warms, and makes delicious meats, eggs, rice, soup, yogurt and more — all in one healthy, dishwasher-safe, stainless steel pot.

