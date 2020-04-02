Airthings’ Wave Plus Smart Air Quality Monitor hits $180 (New low, $50 off)

Amazon is offering the Airthings Wave Plus Indoor Air Quality Monitor for $179.99 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s about $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $4. Arguably now more than ever we are spending much of our time indoors. Considering that airflow is reduced inside, it’s important to know that what you are breathing is safe and unlikely to cause illness or decreased productivity. This smart gadget aims to alleviate concerns with smart tech that detects Radon, Carbon Dioxide, toxins, chemicals, humidity, temperature, and air pressure thanks to a wide variety of built-in sensors. Everything can be read on your smartphone and you’ll also be able to pair it with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Have you been looking for a way to expand your smart home’s reach? Don’t miss out on the deal we just spotted on Lutron’s HomeKit-ready Light Switches. Priced at $125, this kit includes two dimmable switches that do not require a neutral wire, allowing them to be used in old and new homes alike.

Oh, and if you’re on the hunt for new and interesting smart home devices, be sure to swing by our recent post covering neat Alexa gadgets priced at under $50.

Airthings Wave Plus features:

We spend 90% of our time indoors where the air is often 2 to 5 times worse than the air outside. Continuous monitoring of indoor air quality is key for minimizing negative health effects, preventing illness and increasing productivity, energy and good health. Airthings, air quality specialists and experts in radon, created the Airthings Wave Plus as the first smart air quality monitor with radon detection.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!