Amazon has digital Vantiy Fair magazine subs from $5 today (Reg. $20+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 1-year digital Kindle subscriptions to Vantiy Fair magazine for $5. Regularly $20 on Kindle and as much as $24 in print form, this is the lowest price we can find on Vanity Fair anywhere. This deal is matching the previous Amazon digital magazine sale where you’ll still find deep deals on Wired and much more. You’ll also see the print version on sale for $8 today at Amazon, but we have seen that one as low as $4 or so recently. More details below.

Vanity Fair covers everything from high-profile interviews with gorgeous photography to “thought-provoking features on the world’s most engaging people, places and personalities.” Recent topics include “lavish holiday gifts for pets, fashion knockoffs, similarities between American and British humor, a look inside the New York City Ballet, and a guide to Cannes and the French Riviera.”

As we mentioned above, there are still plenty of notable digital magazine subs available at Amazon starting from $5 right here alongside all of these single-issue freebies. But you can also still score Forbes magazine for a rock-bottom $4 or explore every Nintendo Entertainment System game in The NES Encyclopedia at $2 instead.

More on Vantiy Fair magazine:

Vanity Fair magazine is well-known for its social commentary and in-depth reporting. If you enjoy keeping up with Hollywood stars like Kristen Stewart, Julia Roberts, and Alec Baldwin, then this is the publication to turn to. Many times, it’s Vanity Fair that scoops the competition and publishes a story before anyone else. Controversial topics from past issues include the scandalous photo shoot featuring Miley Cyrus, the Roman Polanski libel case, and the 2006 Lindsay Lohan interview in which the actress openly admitted using drugs.

