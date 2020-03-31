You can now score some free magazines to keep you busy at home. DiscountMags is now encouraging folks to “Stay home, feel good, and read free mags,” with its latest promotion. The company is now offering single issues on a select group of titles for free as a treat for all of us stuck at home. Titles include Maxim, Fast Company, Food & Wine, Wine Enthusiasts, People, MotorTrend, Maximum PC, MacLife, Better Homes and Gardens, Reader’s Digest, and much more. Head below for all the details.

Score some free magazines:

While Amazon is still offering deals on a wide range of digital titles, there’s nothing like some completely free magazines. This isn’t one of those scams where you put a bunch of personal details in and hope for the best, but it is a great way to give some new magazines a try without dropping down a penny. Before you get too excited here, DiscountMags is only offering a single issue of these titles for free, as opposed to a full year. But again, this is perfect for testing out the waters of titles you’re not sure about or just for keeping busy during social distancing.

Each of the free magazines in the sale will deliver the next available issue in its subscription to you after going through the freebie purchase process. This date varies per title but you can expect most of them to deliver the April or May issue. There are no specific details as to when this sale will end, but it sounds like these free magazines will be available “this week only.”

Prefer you some books instead? Here’s our March reading list, how you can get 2-months of Kindle Unlimited for free, and Amazon’s stay home Kindle book sale. However, we also have of graphic novels from $1 including Captain Marvel, X-Men, and more.

MacLife:

MacLife is the ultimate magazine about all things Apple. Mac|Life is authoritative, ahead of the curve, and endlessly entertaining. And it’s the only Apple information source whose mission, voice, and visual aesthetic harmonize with the design and direction of Apple products themselves. Written for both new and veteran users, Mac|Life provides exclusive, authoritative information and advice for readers who want to get the most out of their Mac, iPhone, iPad and third-party hardware, software, and services.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!