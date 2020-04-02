Apple’s TV show sale includes complete series, more starting at $10

- Apr. 2nd 2020 8:37 am ET

Following Tuesday’s big 4K movie sale, Apple is back today with a number of price drops on TV show complete seasons. Of course, all of which will become a permanent part of your library. Deals start at $10 and you can find all of our top picks below.

Notable TV show deals today

Headlining today is the complete Mad Men series for $24.99. You’d typically pay $40 with today’s deal marking the best we’ve seen in 2020 from Apple. Follow along as Don Draper navigates the ’60s and ’70s advertising world of New York. If you’ve not checked out Mad Men yet, this is a great price to dive in during this time of social distancing.

Other complete series deals include:

Don’t miss this week’s earlier movie sale at Apple with various 4K films from $4, the usual $1 rental, and more.

