Apple launches its biggest 4K movie sale of the year from $5, more

Apple’s biggest 4K movie sale of the year so far is on tap today with a number of notable price drops from $5. That includes recent releases and various remastered classics, as well. There’s also the usual selection of HD films on sale plus this week’s $1 rental. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.
4K movies on sale |
Apple is discounting a selection of 4K movies today starting at $5, many of which retail for $20 regularly. If you have a compatible display and Apple TV, this is a great time to load up on Ultra HD content, which will become a permanent addition to your library. Here are our top picks from today’s sale:
- Parasite: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Adam Sandler Uncut Gems: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Boyz N The Hood: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Ford v Ferrari: $13 (Reg. $20)
- Across the Universe: $5 (Reg. $10)
- 3:10 to Yuma: $5 (Reg. $10)
- The Peanuts Movie: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Now You See Me: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Terminator 2 Judgement Day: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Fatal Attraction: $5 (Reg. $10)
- The Karate Kid: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Ad Astra: $13 (Reg. $20)
Other notable deals |
- Collateral: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Frozen I/II Bundle: $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mean Girls: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Aladdin: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Toy Story: $15 (Reg. $20)
- A Beautiful Mind: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Spinal Tap: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Rush Hour Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Liar Liar: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Napoleon Dynamite: $8 (Reg. $15)
- As Good As It Gets: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Now You See Me: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The Queen: $5 (Reg. $10)
- I Am Evil Knievel: $7 (Reg. $15)
This week’s $1 HD rental is The Lighthouse. It typically goes for $5 or more at competing services and has collected a 90% positive Rotten Tomatoes score so far.
