Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular deals take $50 off various models

- Apr. 2nd 2020 7:09 am ET

Amazon is currently taking $50 off various Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular models, bring prices back down to some of the best we’ve tracked in 2020. Browse through the various listings on this page to see all of the best deals. Note: some discounts are applied at checkout. As a comparison, B&H is taking $15 off as part of its current Apple Event. Today’s deal matches our previous mention.

The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

  • GPS + Cellular
  • Always-On Retina display
  • 30% larger screen
  • Swimproof
  • ECG app
  • Electrical and optical heart sensors
  • Built-in compass
  • Elevation
  • Emergency SOS
  • International emergency calling

