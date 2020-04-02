DJI’s Osmo 4K Action Cam drops to lowest price in months at $280 (Save $89)

Verizon is currently offering the DJI Osmo 4K Action Cam for $279.97 shipped when adding these two filler items to your cart. Price reflected at checkout. Also available for $5 more at B&H. Usually selling for $369, today’s offer is good for an $89 discount, beats our previous mention by $9, and is the best we’ve seen in months. Armed with the ability to record all your adventures in 4K60, DJI Osmo sports a rugged, waterproof design as well. While there’s a 2-inch touchscreen on the back, you’ll also find a front-facing display for lining up shots and ensuring all the action is in the frame. Other standout features here include slow motion and timelapse capture, as well as the ability to customize exposure settings and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 765 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for an in-depth look. More details below.

Those who can live without the DJI branding will be right at home with the GoPro HERO7 Silver. It’s over $80 less than the Osmo Action Camera but still comes equipped with 4K recording and an equally-rugged design. You’ll be trading off the 60FPS recording and second display, but as far as budget-conscious options go, it’s a solid alternative.

DJI Osmo 4K Action Cam features:

Capture every detail of your adventures in Ultra HD with this DJI Osmo Action camera. The HDR shooting mode provides accuracy with 4K recording in complex lighting conditions, and Rocksteady stabilization ensures a smooth footage while shooting in motion. This water-resistant DJI Osmo Action camera has an 8x slow motion shooting option for a dramatic showcase of fast-paced scenes.

