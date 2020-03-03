For photographers and videographers alike, JOBY is most well-known for its lineup of flexible GorillaPod tripods. For its latest batch of products, the brand isn’t straying from its photography emphasis, but it is focusing its sights on smartphone-wielding mobile content creators. JOBY is now launching an entire suite of new mobile accessories for content creators, including new mics, LEDs, tripods, and more. Head below for a closer look at the latest collection of JOBY iPhone accessories.

JOBY’s latest take your iPhoneography up a notch

JOBY has occasionally dipped its toes into the water of supplementing smartphone photography over the years with some miniature versions of its signature tripods. This product line launch looks to double down on that same mindset, giving mobile content creators, specifically vloggers, putting a whole new arsenal of gear at their disposal.

Across the board, you’re looking at six JOBY iPhone accessories to upgrade your mobile kit. Headlining is JOBY’s latest iteration of the GorillaPod, deemed the Mobile Vlogging Kit. This smartphone centered camera rig packs the brand’s new GorillaPod Mobile Rig, a miniature LED and the Wavo microphone, but more on that last accessory in a bit.

With a grip to keep your iPhone in place, the GorillaPod Mobile kit packs the same flexible tripod design you expect from JOBY. It then adds two adjustable arms into the mix for positioning accessories. It sells for $200.

Beamo LED lights

To help keep your shoots properly lit, JOBY is also unveiling its new Beamo LED light. Designed to give you “pro-grade lighting in any condition,” this compact LED has a waterproof design to 30-meters and emits 5100K lighting. It works for around 40-minutes at full brightness and is compatible with the rest of JOBY’s iPhone videography arsenal. Alternatively, you can grab a miniature version of Beamo for $70, if the standard edition’s $80 price tag is just a tad too high.

Wavo microphone

Supplementing the new toolkit of iPhone accessories even further, JOBY has a new vlogging microphone deemed Wavo. Ideal for filming and recording voiceovers while out and about, it’s designed to isolate unwanted vibrations, meaning you won’t necessarily sound like you’re on a mobile shoot. Wavo enters with an $80 price tag. There’s also a miniature version fittingly named Wavo Mobile that’s even more lightweight and compact. It sells for $40.

StandPoint Case

Lastly, there’s the StandPoint case, a hybrid accessory that combines a pretty typical case with a tripod. Taking the kickstand design we’ve seen in the past to an entirely new level, JOBY’s new smartphone case has built-in aluminum tripod legs that collapse right into the back of the shell. It’s available in four different versions, one for the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, as well as the Pixel 4 and 4XL. Each version enters with the same $40 price tag.

All of the new JOBY iPhone accessories are now available for purchase direct from the brand’s storefront and some listings have begun going live on Amazon, as well.

