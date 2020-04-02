Score a month of Showtime for FREE if you’re a new subscriber (Reg. $11)

Both Amazon and Showtime are currently offering new members a 30-day FREE trial of the streaming service. Normally only giving people 7-days to trial its service, this saves you $11 from what you’d normally pay for a month’s worth of Showtime. Whether you’re wanting to watch Homeland, Billions, Shameless, boxing, or something entirely different, Showtime has plenty of titles to choose from. Your trial will give you full access to everything the service has to offer, including new episodes as well as full and complete series. The best part is that everything on Showtime’s streaming service is entirely commercial-free, which not only allows you to enjoy a show in a shorter amount of time but means there’s less fast-forwarding needed to enjoy your favorite series. Learn more about Showtime here.

Not a Showtime fan? Well, we gathered up all of the free streaming trials that you should check out while staying inside a few days ago. You’ll find services like Netflix, Sling, Hulu, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, and more there.

Does your TV not support Showtime or other streaming services? Roku’s Premiere Streaming Media Player supports 4K playback at $39 shipped on Amazon.

More about Showtime:

Watch award-winning SHOWTIME original series, all commercial-free. Get new episodes when they first premiere or catch up on full seasons and complete series.

