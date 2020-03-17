Free streaming service trials to check out while social distancing

With social distancing and Coronavirus taking center stage in our lives this week, various app developers and services have been rolling out aggressive promotions to help ease complications. Apple has also launched a big movie sale today, as well, with a wide range of discounted bundles. In the midst of all this, it can be a great time to explore new streaming services with more on the market than ever before. If you’re wondering which services offer free trials and for how long, we’ve rounded up all of the best options down below with a quick breakdown of their offers and other pertinent details. While social distancing may be a pain, you can at least enjoy some free content during all this downtime. Head below for more.

Free trials abound, just don’t forget to cancel

Before we dive into the best free trials for your social distancing enjoyment, it’s important to remember that all of these services will automatically roll over into paid subscriptions. So if you’re signing up for the first time and taking advantage of a free trial, make certain to set a reminder to cancel before it automatically rolls over and you’re stuck paying for a month.

Best free trials for social distancing

Amazon Prime Video offers a mismatch of original content and syndicated series. Of course, with a Prime subscription, you’ll be able to cash-in on a wide range of products delivered in as little as a day. Learn more here.

Apple TV Plus: 7-day free trial, 1-year with device purchase

Apple TV Plus offers a small free trial, but if you’ve bought a new Apple product recently, you likely already have a full year paid for. Learn more about this trial and how to activate your subscription here. Check out our guide to the latest content on Apple TV Plus for more.

Disney Plus: 7-day free trial, free with select Verizon plans

You can score a 7-day free trial to Disney Plus, or you can get a bundled subscriptions for 12-months with select Verizon plans.

See the latest HBO shows, movies, and more with a 7-day free trial.

Hulu and Hulu Live: 30-day free trial, 7-day for live TV

Hulu offers 30-days free for its streaming service that includes a wide range of TV shows and movies. Meanwhile, Hulu’s Live TV service is limited to 7-days, but still worth a look if you want to stream local channels.

Netflix has one of the best free trials out there with a full 30-days to all that the popular streaming service has to offer.

Much like HBO, this is a great to enjoy the latest original series and movies from a premium cable service.

Sling TV is one of the original streaming services designed to replace a traditional cable service. You can get a free week of service to a number of cable channels and more.

Starz offers a week of free content before resorting to a full subscription plan. You’ll find popular movies and TV shows here included with this service.

More social distancing guides to check out

