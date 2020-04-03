Best Buy 1-day sale: Up to $1,100 off MacBook Pro, 25% off iPhone cases, more

Best Buy has a fresh 1-day sale today with a number of price drops across all areas of consumer technology, including Apple products, TVs, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35, and curbside pickup is also in option at most retail locations at this time. Head below for all of our top picks.

Best Buy is taking up to $1,100 off various 15-inch MacBook Pro models. This is a great chance to save big on an upgraded previous-generation alternative with deals starting at $2,049.99. Shop the entire selection here.

You can also save 25% off various Apple official iPhone cases if you’re a My Best Buy member. Prices start at $24.99 across iPhone 11/Pro/Max and older models like iPhone 7/8/Plus. Be sure to check out our previous coverage of Apple’s Smart Battery Cases though to compare prices at Amazon.

Sony’s popular WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds are also on sale today for $199.99. That’s down $30 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Notable features include up to 24 hours of use on a full charge and 90-minutes worth of playback after just a few minutes. Active noise cancellation and more led us to call them “the new champs” of this category. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on TV, smart home gear, iPhones, and more.

