Apple’s official iPhone Smart Battery Cases from $65: 11, XS, XR, more

- Mar. 31st 2020 7:21 am ET

Amazon offers Apple’s iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case in black for $99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $129 direct from Apple and today’s deal matches the previous Amazon all-time low. Apple’s Smart Battery Case delivers up to 50% longer battery life for your iPhone 11. Built-in Qi chargers make it easy to wirelessly power up your devices, or you can use the included USB-C port, as well. It’s the #1 new release in its category over at Amazon. Head below for additional deals on other Smart Battery Cases from Apple.

Additional Smart Battery Cases on sale:

Looking for a traditional case? You’re in luck. Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s full lineup of iPhone 11/Pro/Max and iPhone X/S/Max cases from $25. You can find all the details on this promotion right here.

Apple Smart Battery Case features:

Engineered for iPhone 11, the Smart Battery Case gives you even longer battery life while offering great protection. Inside, a soft microfiber lining helps protect your iPhone. And on the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. A soft elastomer hinge design makes it easy to put the case on and take it off.

