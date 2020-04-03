Save 45% on Brydge’s aluminum keyboard for 9.7-inch iPad at a low of $50

Brydge Technologies via Amazon is currently offering its Aluminum Bluetooth 9.7-inch iPad Keyboard for $49.99 shipped in three styles. Usually selling for $90, today’s offer saves you 45%, beats the previous discount by $20, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Designed with Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad in mind, this keyboard is crafted from a single piece of “high-grade” aluminum and enables you to get work done just about anywhere. It pairs over Bluetooth and sports a set of backlit keys as well as an adjustable hinge that delivers an ideal viewing angle in various positions. Plus, with 12-months of battery life, you won’t have to worry about keeping another accessory charged up. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 715 customers.

Add a keyboard case to your iPad for less by going with this more budget-friendly alternative for $34 over at Amazon. It’s compatible with Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad just the same, but you won’t be getting the same premium aluminum build quality as seen in the Brydge option above. Rated 4.2/5 stars from from over 1,900 shoppers.

For those rocking an iPad Pro, we’re still seeing Logitech’s Slim Folio on sale, which brings a backlit keyboard to tablet from $90 (25% off). While you won’t get an aluminum build, this case is certainly worth a closer look for iPad Pro users.

Brydge Aluminum 9.7-inch iPad Keyboard features:

Forged out of a single piece of high-grade aluminum, the Brydge 9.7 is designed to give you a stable base for your iPad Mini. As an industry-leading keyboard design the brings versatility and productivity to your fingertips with the tactile adjustable backlit keys.

