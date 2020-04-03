Instant Pot’s sous vide-ready Viva 6-quart Multi-Cooker now $50 (Reg. $100+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Instant Pot Viva 6-quart Multi-Cooker for $49.99 shipped. Also matched via Google Shopping. Regularly up to $120 at Best Buy, similar models sells for $100 at Walmart with today’s offer being the lowest total we can find. It is also about $30 below the price of the Instant Pot Duo 6-quart model, for comparison. The Viva provides 6-quarts of 1-pot meal solution capacity with 15 smart programs to allow for pressure cooking, slow-cooking, steaming, and sautéing. Along with the included steam rack, rice paddle, soup spoon and measuring cup, this model also features a handy sous vide program you won’t find on most of the other popular models. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Today’s deal represents one of the most affordable Instant Pot cookers we can find. At $50, it is $20 below the price of the newer 3-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova as well. But you’re best bet for something even more affordable that will still provide you with a 1-pot meal solution would be something like this Crock-Pot Cook’ N Carry Oval Manual Portable Slow Cooker. Selling for $30, you’ll pocket an additional $20 here. It features the same 6-quart capacity as today’s lead deal with stellar reviews, just don’t expect to get all the fancy preset cooking programs.

Speaking of Instant Pot, we still have a rare deal on the black steel Duo model as well as the Vortex Pro 10-quart. air fryer. And be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more.

Instant Pot Viva 6-Quart Multi-Cooker:

Create a variety of delicious foods with this Instant Pot Viva 6-qt. nine-in-one pressure cooker. The versatile design and 15 smart programs let you pressure cook, slow-cook, steam and saute everything from stews to cakes and yogurt. This Instant Pot Viva 6-qt. nine-in-one has a delay start function that lets you schedule cooking so you can come home to fresh, delicious meals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!