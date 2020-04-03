At $130 off, Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cell 64GB is now $499

- Apr. 3rd 2020 9:49 am ET

$499
0

B&H offers Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB for $499 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $629 at other retailers. Today’s deal matches our previous mention, as well. Apple’s 2019 iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. This is a great middle-ground between Apple’s larger and smaller iPads currently on the market. Need more storage? We still have a nice price drop on the larger 256GB configuration, which you can check out here.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a new case as well. This option is available in various colors and offers enough protection without adding too much bulk. It also sports sleep and wake functionality, so you can easily use it in tandem with your iPad Air.

Jump into our Apple guide for additional deals on MacBooks, official first-party accessories, and the latest iPad Pro. Don’t miss today’s decade movie sale from Apple, with a number of $5 hits from the last 40-years.

Apple iPad Air features:

  • 10.5-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color
  • A12 Bionic chip
  • Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor and Apple Pay
  • 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera
  • Stereo speakers
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • Lightning Connector for charging and accessories
  • iOS 12 with group FaceTime  shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$499
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros in mind, the latest iPads from Apple deliver something for everyone.
B&H

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp