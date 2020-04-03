At $130 off, Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cell 64GB is now $499

B&H offers Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB for $499 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $629 at other retailers. Today’s deal matches our previous mention, as well. Apple’s 2019 iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. This is a great middle-ground between Apple’s larger and smaller iPads currently on the market. Need more storage? We still have a nice price drop on the larger 256GB configuration, which you can check out here.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a new case as well. This option is available in various colors and offers enough protection without adding too much bulk. It also sports sleep and wake functionality, so you can easily use it in tandem with your iPad Air.

Jump into our Apple guide for additional deals on MacBooks, official first-party accessories, and the latest iPad Pro. Don’t miss today’s decade movie sale from Apple, with a number of $5 hits from the last 40-years.

Apple iPad Air features:

10.5-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color

A12 Bionic chip

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor and Apple Pay

8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning Connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with group FaceTime shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

