Make professional graphics in minutes with 3 months of Canva Pro for $13 (Orig. $39)

Hiring a graphic designer to create all your social media banners and party posters would get pretty expensive. But with Canva Pro, anyone can produce amazing designs using simple tools. You can currently get a three-month subscription now for just $12.99 (Orig. $38.85) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Most design software is made for professionals. But Canva is different. This platform has been created with business owners, bloggers, and marketers in mind. You won’t find a more intuitive app.

Canva offers a huge range of templates, covering both digital and print designs. When you find something you like, you can easily change the colors and fonts with a couple of clicks.

In addition, Canva lets you add images, shapes, and graphics using drag-and-drop controls. You have total creative freedom, and you can export your designs at any size. The app will even automatically resize your creations to match social media dimensions.

You can access Canva via any desktop web browser, and via apps for iOS and Android. It has a rating of 4.9 stars in the App Store and 4.7 on Google Play, and top content marketer Sophie McComas-Williams described the platform as “inspiring, colorful, and intuitive.”

Normally priced at $38.85, this three-month subscription of Canva Pro is now $12.99.

