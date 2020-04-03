Get two WeMo HomeKit-enabled Smart Light Switches for $70 (Reg. $90)

Apr. 3rd 2020

$70
Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering a two-pack of WeMo HomeKit-enabled 3-way Smart Light Switches for $69.99 shipped. As a comparison, there’s up to $90 worth of value here and today’s deal matches our previous mention. The Wemo Smart Light Switch delivers compatibility with HomeKit, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant, enabling scheduling and voice control. Going for a two-pack today is a great way to start a smart home centered around any modern virtual assistant. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re not ready to jump in full force with a smart home setup, consider going with an outlet timer instead. This popular option is $9 and has excellent ratings from over 2,800 reviewers. These simple outlet plugs are ideal for saving energy. Just create a schedule for your lights or fans and you’ll automatically cut down on potential losses.

For more on this year’s best smart plugs, check out Blair’s in-depth guide that explores notable options for every budget and ecosystem.

WeMo Light Switches feature:

Get smart about lighting with this two-pack of Wemo smart light switches. The Wemo app offers remote operation via smartphones and makes it easy to set lighting on schedules or timers. Compatible with popular virtual assistants, these Wemo smart light switches offer convenient hands-free operation without a smart hub.

