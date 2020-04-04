Read about the Lost City of the Monkey God, enjoy The Economist, more from $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a number of digital magazines and Kindle eBooks on sale from $0.99. For starters, you’ll be able to score a wide selection of Kindle eBooks on sale from $0.99. One of the best titles on sale here is The Lost City of the Monkey God: A True Story at $3.99. Normally $12 for the Kindle eBook, the hardcover goes for closer to $15 normally and this is among the best we’ve seen. You’ll get to read the story about a journalist who, in 1940, claims to have found the Lost City of the Monkey God. He even returned with artifacts but committed suicide before being able to really tell anyone about what he discovered. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands, and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Head below for great deals on magazines, or drop by Amazon’s landing page for more Kindle eBook deals.

Other digital magazine sales:

For more great things to read, we’ve got you covered. Captain America comics are currently down to $1 at ComiXology, giving you a fantastic superhero story to enjoy. Plus, new or non-active Kindle Unlimited subscribers can score two months for FREE. That’s right, you’ll get access to millions of Kindle books at no cost for two full months with this promo, which we outline how to take advantage of right here.

More about The Lost City of the Monkey God:

Since the days of conquistador Hernán Cortés, rumors have circulated about a lost city of immense wealth hidden somewhere in the Honduran interior, called the White City or the Lost City of the Monkey God. Indigenous tribes speak of ancestors who fled there to escape the Spanish invaders, and they warn that anyone who enters this sacred city will fall ill and die. In 1940, swashbuckling journalist Theodore Morde returned from the rainforest with hundreds of artifacts and an electrifying story of having found the Lost City of the Monkey God-but then committed suicide without revealing its location.

