While we saw a Star Wars graphic novel sale earlier in the week, ComiXology isn’t stopping there when it comes to discounted reads. To close out the week, we’re now seeing an up to 67% off Marvel Taskmaster sale with comics priced from under $1. One standout here is on Captain America Vol. 1: Winter In America for $3.99. Down from $11, today’s offer saves you 64% and matches our previous mention for the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. Throughout the 153-pages of this graphic novel, you’ll follow Steve Rogers as he tries to overcome Hydra’s takeover of America and goes head to head with Taskmaster. The villain was supposed to debut on the big screen in Blackwidow this summer. But with the film delayed, now is a great time to catch up on some backstory. Head below for other standouts from the sale, alongside additional deals on DC and more Captain America comics.

Other standouts from the sale include:

Now if you’re a DC fan, ComiXology has you covered there with its Darkest Timeline sale. Prices start at under $1 here, and you’ll be able to pocket upwards of 71%. Batman The Dark Knight Saga: Deluxe Edition is easily one of our top picks, down to $9.99 from its $35 going rate. That’s a new all-time low on a digital copy, as well. This 489-page novel will surely give you your fill of Batman through these times of social distancing and details the events of a dystopian future where the Dark Knight has retired from protecting Gotham City. Shop the rest of the discounts right here.

If today’s sales aren’t enough to give you your fill of comics, then be sure to check out ComiXology’s Unlimited service. Not only will you get a near-unending access to thousands of digital releases, but you’ll save an extra 10-15% on future purchases. Best of all? The usual 30-day free trial has now been expanded to 60-days. Head over to our getting started guide to learn all about the service and to see how you can score 2-months for free.

Captain America: Winter In America features:

It’s winter in America! For more than 70 years, Captain America has stood in stalwart defense of our country and its people. But in the aftermath of Hydra’s takeover of the nation, Cap is a figure of controversy, carrying a tarnished shield — and a new enemy is rising! Distrusted by a nation that seems to have lost faith in him, and facing threats including the Taskmaster and an army of Nuke super-soldiers, Steve Rogers is a man out of time — and out of options!

