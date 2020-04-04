Amazon low returns on Panasonic’s LUMIX G7 Mirrorless Camera Bundle at $498

Amazon is offering the Panasonic LUMIX G7 4K Digital Mirrorless Camera Bundle for $497.99 shipped. Also available at B&H, Target, and Focus Camera. That’s $200+ off the going rate found at retailers like BuyDig and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This mirrorless camera sports a compact form-factor when compared with traditional DSLRs. When it comes to sensor, buyers will garner a 16-megapixel micro four-thirds setup that’s ready to capture “sharp images with a High Dynamic Range.” Not only will you get the camera, you’ll also have 14-42mm and 45-150mm lenses, providing you with quite a bit of range. When it comes to video recording, 4K capabilities are in tow, ensuring that what you shoot will look crisp and clear when shown on a UHD TV. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re content with your iPhone’s camera, perhaps you should consider tweaking your existing setup. By opting for Moment’s $28 iPhone 11 Pro case you’ll be ready to begin adopting lenses as a specific need strikes.

The Moment lenses I find most intriguing are Tele 58mm and Anamorphic for $120 each. Unfamiliar with the purpose of an Anamorphic lens? Swing by our release coverage to learn all about it. Oh, and swing by our roundup of Moment’s Spring Cleaning Sale.

Panasonic LUMIX G7 Mirrorless Camera features:

Photo and video Capability: 16 Megapixel micro Four Thirds sensor confidently captures sharp images with a High Dynamic Range (HDR)

4K Capture: 4K Ultra HD video recording (3840 x 2160) plus 4K photo pause and save frame that extracts individual high resolution Photos from 4K Ultra HD video

Intuitive Controls: Easily Control aperture and shutter speed settings with the front and rear dials while making White balance and ISO Adjustments on the fly; Assign favorite settings to any of the six function buttons

