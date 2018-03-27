Moment announces filmmaker collection with anamorphic lens and iPhone X battery case

Moment, the team behind high-quality mobile accessories, has today announced an anamorphic lens, a wirelessly charging iPhone X battery case, and a new gimbal counterweight. All of this is a part of the new filmmaker collection built around making mobile cinematography better.

Moment earned its fame once they got their high-quality mobile lenses to market. Whereas other companies were making phone lenses out of cheaper materials or plastic, Moment went for a high-quality glass. In doing so, images shot through its lenses don’t suffer from horrible chromatic aberrations or poor quality images. Today’s announcement adds a fourth lens behind its Wide, Superfish, and Tele options.

Moment’s new anamorphic lens looks to squeeze as much as it can out of your smartphone’s camera. Anamorphic lenses have been traditionally used to film widescreen cinematic videos at a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. They also tend to introduce natural horizontal lens flares, commonly seen in J.J. Abrams films.

Moment’s anamorphic lens pushes the boundaries of what a standard smartphone camera is capable of. Anamorphic lenses aren’t necessarily new to mobile videography, Moondog Labs has been doing it for a while, but this is the first from the Moment team. The new lens is compatible with its Photo and Battery Cases too, bringing it all under its cohesive accessory ecosystem.

Moment is also updating its Battery Case for the iPhone X. Nearly identical to its predecessor, the biggest change here is the inclusion of wireless charging. With its electronic shutter button, deep integration with the Moment app, and lens mount options, the case brings together the entire Moment accessory lineup.

Moment Anamorphic Lens Moment iPhone X Batter Case Anamorphic Lens

When shooting video on a traditional camera, some videographers choose to add a Neutral Density filter onto its lens. Moment’s lens filter adapter will now allow anyone to do just that, even with its new anamorphic lens. Compatible with 62 mm lens filters, videographers can work with the ND filters that best suit various situations and no longer have to worry about overexposed shots.

Outside of basic videography principles, the pièce de résistance to cinematic video is stable video. Gimbals like the DJI Osmo Mobile 2 and Zhiyun Smooth Q help stabilize smartphone video. Unfortunately, a Moment lens’ additional weight would set these gimbals off axis. To help with this, Moment also introduced a new, more universal, counterweight. It can be easily added to a variety of gimbals to help make getting that smooth footage all the easier.

Moment Anamorphic Lens Universal Counterweight on DJI Osmo Mobile 2 Moment Lens Filter on DJI Osmo Mobile 2

The Moment Filmmaker collection is available now on Kickstarter. The new anamorphic lens is available at $149, the iPhone X Battery Case at $99, the counterweight at $39, and the lens filter adapter at $39. If you back the project early, you’ll get a number of savings on the final retail price, and even save some money on other Moment accessories.

Disclaimer: As with all crowdfunding sites, we cannot provide any guarantees with respect to the products or companies involved.