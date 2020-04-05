HyperX Alloy FPS Pro Gaming Keyboard returns to all-time low at $50 (Save $20)

Microsoft is currently offering the HyperX Alloy FPS Pro Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $49.99 shipped. Normally selling for $70, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 29% discount, matches the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in months. Upgrade your gaming kit with HyperX’s FPS Pro keyboard and take advantage of its CHERRY MX keyswitches, solid steel frame, and dynamic red lighting. Its tenkeyless offers 87-keys in compact design which paired with its detachable braided nylon cable, ensure you’ll be able to easily take it with you when gaming away from your desk and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,000 customers.

Rest your new gaming keyboard on this extended gaming pad and put some of your savings to use from today’s sale. It’ll run you $16 at Amazon right now, providing your setup with enough room for the keyboard as well as a mouse.

Plus, speaking of a new gaming mouse, Logitech’s G402 Hyperion Fury Gaming Mouse is now down to $21.50, saving you 65% in the process.

HyperX Alloy FPS Pro Keyboard features:

Game on with a mechanical laptop born for the battlefield. The HyperX Alloy FPS Pro is engineered with an eye for durability, reliability, and accuracy. A lean, mean, tenkeyless design with red backlit keys scores points on style and utility. And it’s equipped to meet your multimedia needs with N-key rollover, Game Mode, and 100% Anti-Ghosting functions.

