Save 65% on Logitech’s G402 Hyperion Fury Gaming Mouse, now down to $21.50

Target is currently offering the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury FPS Gaming Mouse for $21.49 with free shipping in orders over $35. RedCard members can lock in no-cost delivery and bring the price down to $20.41. Typically fetching $60, like you’ll find right now at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you up to 65% and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with four sensitivity settings, you’ll be able to adjust between 250 and 4,000DPI on the fly based on what your current gameplay session calls for. There’s also eight customizable macro buttons for a more personalized experience alongside a corded design for lag-free connectivity. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 250 customers. More details below.

Where’s the RGB? you may be asking yourself. And we hear you, Logitech’s G402 mouse really should have some multicolor lighting. But for the price, that can be easily overlooked. Especially considering you can use a portion of the savings towards this well-reviewed $20 RGB mousepad. It not only includes multicolor LED lighting, but also a slick surface to take full advantage of Logitech’s optical sensor. Over 975 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

For more ways to deck out your battlestation, swing by our PC gaming guide. There you’ll find a 24% discount on HyperX’s Cloud Wireless Gaming Headset at an Amazon all-time low of $130. That’s on top of a price cut on Respawn’s 120 Racing Chair at $111.

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury FPS features:

Ideal for FPS gaming, this Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury 910-004069 optical mouse features 4 on-the-fly dpi settings from 250 to 4000 dpi, enabling you to switch from pixel-precise targeting to making rapid on-screen maneuvers.

