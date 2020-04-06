Stay busy with the Cuphead in Carnival Chaos novel at $10.50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the hardcover Cuphead in Carnival Chaos: A Cuphead Novel for $10.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $15, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. This is an original, illustrated novel featuring Cuphead, Mugman, and friends “as they make merry mischief in the vibrant and topsy-turvy world of the Inkwell Isles.” Written by Ron Bates and with over 20 never-before-seen illustrations straight from the development team that made the game, it’s also a great piece of memorabilia for fans of the 1920’s-style run n’ gun platformer. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, the official Art of Cuphead hardcover book sells for nearly double at $19.50. But there are some Cuphead goodies out there for less than today’s lead deal if the original novel isn’t doing anything for you. This Cuphead Volume 1 Comic Capers & Curios is an interesting read at under $10 while the Controller Gear Officially Licensed Cuphead Character Decal Pack is a great way to add some Cuphead to anything at $6.

Fortunately, Cuphead is now on sale at for $15 on Xbox One via Amazon and the big-time Microsoft Spring Sale, alongside hundreds of other Xbox titles.

More on Cuphead in Carnival Chaos:

Fans of the award-winning and visually stunning video game can see Cuphead, Mugman, and friends like never before in this original, illustrated middle-grade novel. Join them on their adventure as they make merry mischief in the vibrant and topsy-turvy world of the Inkwell Isles!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!