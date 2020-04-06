Give your iMac a Twelve South Backpack for $33 at Amazon (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South Backpack for iMac in Matte Black for $32.96 shipped. That’s 25% off recent pricing there and is the best offer we can find right now. If you’ve got an iMac and have an external hard drive plugged in, Twelve South’s Backpack is here to declutter your desk. It hangs onto your iMac’s stand, allowing you prop up that drive (and many others things) for a clean look that keeps what’s going on back there completely invisible from the front. This specific model comes in matte black, making it a solid choice for both a regular iMac or Pro. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Now that you’re iMac is tidied up, why not take charge of any lingering cords with a 100-pack of 4-inch Multi-Purpose Cable Ties for $5. Each one of these is reusable, and with 100 in tow, it’s likely that you’ll be set for years to come.

Your external is upheld, now it’s time to give yourself similar treatment with Poly and Bark’s Tremaine Office Chair at $131.50. This offer struck over the weekend and is still live, delivering a new Amazon low that’s certainly worth a peek.

Twelve South Backpack for iMac features:

Helps create an organized workspace by elevating hard drives and other peripherals off your desk

Adds a space-saving shelf that mounts to the back or front of your iMac or Apple Display

Holds up to 3.5 pounds of hard drives, peripherals – even a MacBook

Integrated cable rails allow for handy cord and cable management with integrated vertical pegs to supported hard drives

