Stanley’s Classic Vacuum Insulated Food Jar just hit the Amazon low at $19.50

Amazon is now offering the Stanley Legendary Classic Vacuum Insulated Food Jar for $19.37 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $40, this model has started to slide down in price at Amazon over the last few months and is now at a new all-time low. The smaller versions of this food jar sell for $35 directly from Stanley. Along with the classic stainless steel Hammertone green finish, this 1-quart food jar is double-wall vacuum insulated with a leakproof lid that doubles as a serving cup. The whole thing is dishwasher-safe and the handle folds away for easy packing and the like. It keeps your food and beverages hot for 20-hours and cold for 24. Rated 4+ stars from over 250 Amazon customers. More details below.

While today’s deal puts the Stanley model slightly below the price of the smaller Thermos Stainless King 16-Ounce Food Jar, you can save more with a Thermos Funtainer at under $15 Prime shipped. You won’t get as much contents inside of this thing, nor will it stay as hot for as long, but with 8,000+ 4+ star ratings, it is a great option for quick lunches and the like.

Today’s Stanley would make for a great outdoor adventure companion, much like the new vehicle-mounted Nomad Kitchen and Goal Zero’s Sherpa 50 Power Pack, which just hit a new all-time low.

Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Food Jar features:

This bad boy keeps your chicken soup hot and your gazpacho cold. But it’s not just about soup. We’re talking gravy. We’re talking shepherd’s pie. We’re talking chilaquiles with farm-fresh eggs and homemade tortillas. We’re talking handmade fusilli with your Aunt Cecilia’s famous vodka sauce. Heck, even baby food. Toss this legendary food jar in your truck, pack or tacklebox to keep 24 oz. of your favorite whatever at the right temp, all day and into the night. Plus, this guy will never rust, never leak and you can toss it in the dishwasher (or river) between shifts. Don’t forget the spork.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!