Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of ways to outfit your cars with extra room for camping, making food, and more. With more and more millennials hitting the open road but not willing to pony up the cash for an RV, there’s more interest than ever before in affordable camping solutions. The latest to catch our eye is the Nomad Mobile Kitchen, which retails for an affordable $699, and can be added to just about any hatchback or SUV made in recent years. In what amount to a no-tool-required design, there’s a lot to like about the Nomad and its bevy of features made to deliver a full-on camping experience without breaking the bank. Head below for full details and an in-depth look at this unique accessory coming to a trunk near you.

Nomad Mobile Kitchen delivers a cooktop to your SUV

Aside from our current pandemic issues, there has been a major trend in recent years amongst post-college graduates traveling the United States and ditching the traditional central location lifestyle pioneered in America. That’s resulted in everything from traditional tent setups the van life, and even crazy custom builds. Many younger workers have leveraged their mobile professional opportunities into a nomadic lifestyle.

For those looking to escape pricey builds and RVs, tricking out their SUV has become a solid option. The Nomad Kitchen departs some of the other more popular offerings we’ve featured here on 9to5Toys with a strictly universal design that’s less custom and more compatible with just about any modern SUV.

The vehicle-mount system offers a pull-out design that delivers a stainless steel sink and a wooden cutting board for preparation. There’s also a built-in drying rack and the option for adding a two-burner stove, although that’s not included with the base model. Nomad doesn’t include as many bells and whistles, nor is it customized to fit your exact SUV. However, the difference in price makes it a worthwhile option.

Pricing and availability

Nomad is opening pre-orders for its kitchen system on Indiegogo first but will soon be offering it directly via its online storefront. While it has surpassed its crowdfunding goal, there are always risks of going that route. If you’re willing to wait, hold off until pre-orders go through. But at $699, there really is a lot to like here with what is arguably one of the best values we’ve seen on these add-on kitchens. You can learn more about the Nomad Mobile Kitchen on this landing page.

