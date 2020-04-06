Goal Zero’s Sherpa 50 Power Pack gets $170 discount to new all-time low at $80

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the Goal Zero Sherpa 50 Power Pack with inverter for $79.99 shipped. Typically fetching $250 direct from Goal Zero, you’d pay $145 for the previous-generation model right now at Amazon, for comparison. Today’s offer is a new all-time low, as well. Armed with a 5200mAh internal battery, Sherpa 50 can refuel everything from smartphones to your MacBook thanks to the bundled power inverter. Whether you’re looking to take your work from home setup to the patio for a change of scenery or just could use a versatile portable charger, Goal Zero’s option is worth a closer look. It’s also comparable with the brand’s line of solar panels and other charging gear. Rated 4/5 stars and Goal Zero gear is well-reviewed overall. More details below.

For those rocking a newer MacBook or laptop equipped with USB-C, save even more and opt for this RAVPower 26800mAh Power Bank instead. Grabbing this alternative for $60 will still let you refuel your computer alongside other devices when away from an outlet, but you’ll ditch the solar panel compatibility and other features unique to Goal Zero gear.

Swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for additional charging gear, be it for your home office or your everyday carry. Anker is also getting on the deals to start the week, with a variety of iPhone and Android essentials on sale from $11.

Goal Zero Sherpa 50 Power Pack features:

The Sherpa 50 Portable Power Pack from GOAL ZERO is a 5200mAh portable power station for charging most electronics from smart phones to laptops and almost anything in between. It has four output ports for a variety of devices, voltages and optional accessories that give the Sherpa 50 the versatility that today’s technology requires. The power pack can be charged using the included AC adapter, with an optional 12VDC car/vehicle adapter, or with GOAL ZERO’s Nomad 13 and 27 solar panels.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!