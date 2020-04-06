Yamaha’s Bluetooth Sound Bar has built-in Alexa and is now $200 (Save $40)

Amazon is currently offering the Yamaha YAS-109 Bluetooth Sound Bar with built-in Alexa for $199.95 shipped. Typically selling for $240, today’s offer is good for a $40 discount, comes within $1 of the 2020 low, and is the third-best all-time. Featuring built-in subwoofers, this sound bar is driven by a 120W audio system for achieving “deep bass and room-filling sound.” With built-in Alexa, you’ll be able to summon the voice assistant for all the usual queries and smart home control, as well as adjusting TV volume and more. Bluetooth headlines in terms of wireless connectivity, but there’s also HDMI and optical ports, as well. Over 190 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Lock in further savings by ditching some of the more premium features in favor of the VIZIO SB2821-D6 28-inch 2.1-Channel Sound bar at $130 instead. For those just looking to step up the audio from the built-in speakers on their TV, you’ll be right at home with this sound bar. There’s no built-in Alexa, though with $70 left in your pocket, that’s a solid compromise.

If you’re hoping to bring home a new TV during these times stuck indoors, VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K HDR model is well-equipped for watching all of your favorite shows. It sports AirPlay 2 and HomeKit features, and is currently marked down to $598, leaving you with $150 in savings.

Yamaha YAS-109 Bluetooth Sound Bar features:

Yamaha’s sound bars have consistently impressed us, and their budget-friendly bars are no exception. The YAS-109 has everything customers loved from the previous models and it adds voice control. Onboard amplification powers six drivers, including a pair of built-in ported subwoofers that deliver more bass than you’d expect from such a slim bar, especially at this price point.

