VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K HDR TV features AirPlay 2 and HomeKit at $598 (Save $150)

- Apr. 6th 2020 9:55 am ET

$750 $598
0

Walmart is currently offering the VIZIO M-Series 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K HDR TV (M658-G1) for $598 shipped. Also available for $2 more at Best Buy and direct from VIZIO. Typically selling for $750, today’s offer saves you $152 and is the best cash discount to date. For comparison, we previously tracked a gift card bundle with a better overall value once before. Centered around a 65-inch 4K HDR panel, this quantum dot TV comes equipped with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility, as well as Chromecast integration. Built-in smart capabilities offer easy access to popular streaming services, as well. There’s also four HDMI ports as well as a single USB slot included. Over 505 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can check out our hands-on review of VIZIO’s P-Series model for an in-depth look on what to expect. More details below.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new UHDTV? This $22 adjustable mount at Amazon has over 33,000 customers vouching for it with a 4.5/5 star rating, and is a superb option for getting the television at the perfect angle for movie nights and more. Plus, it’s a great way to squeeze every penny out of your savings.

If you’re in the market for a way to upgrade your setup’s audio, we’re also still seeing VIZIO’s 36-inch 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar bundled with a $20 gift card for $120. Amounting to $170 in value overall, this discount is a notable enhancement that won’t break the bank.

VIZIO 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K HDR TV features:

Get cinema-quality visuals with this 65-inch VIZIO M-Series Quantum smart TV. The native 4K resolution delivers sharp, lifelike visuals in the comfort of your home. This VIZIO M-Series Quantum smart TV features Chromecast, Apple AirPlay and Homekit compatibility and boasts an advanced Wi-Fi connectivity for watching content on popular streaming services.

