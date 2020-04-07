Disco Elysium for Switch is coming soon. Developers of the popular mind-bending detective RPG have now confirmed the Switch version of the deep isometric “whodunnit” title, so Nintendo gamers can experience the critically acclaimed narrative and conversation systems the game heavily relies on. Head below for all the details.

Designed and written by Estonian novelist Robert Kurvitz, Disco Elysium initially released on PC in October of 2019 to critical praise. It also currently carries a “Vey Positive” rating from over 14,000 Steam gamers. The open-world title is set from an isometric point-of-view where players take on the role of a detective on a murder case. The game trades physical combat for a more cerebral experience where players level up their Intellect, Psyche, Physique, and Motorics abilities while managing alcohol and drug-induced amnesia.

Disco Elysium for Switch:

And judging by a recent BBC Game On podcast, Switch gamers will indeed be able to do that soon. During the podcast, the game’s art director, Aleksander Rostov, said that he is in the middle of completing design documents for the Switch version while narrative lead Helen Hindpere said the Switch version is “going to happen soon.” When exactly that will be, and for what price, we still aren’t sure.

Back in late 2019, developer ZA/UM and creative director Robert Kurvitz told The Escapist that Disco Elysium would indeed make its way to PS4 and Xbox One sometime this year as well. Still, there does not appear to be any release dates set for those platforms, much like the now confirmed Switch version.

Take a closer look at the gameplay in the debut PC release trailer above.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well before Disco Elysium for Switch was a thing, the game garnered several accolades in the form of BAFTA Games Awards for music, narrative, and the best debut game category. It’s a deep, massive experience that might be a bit much for your average Animal Crossing player on Nintendo Switch. Still, anyone who is a fan of this narrative, social gaming mechanics, dystopian world-building, and the odd psychological thriller will want to give it a try.

Nintendo’s platforms have always been the home of the most bright and colorful experiences, maybe even to a fault, so anything that adds a bit of adult to the on-the-go Switch library sounds like a good thing to me. And why not a BAFTA-award winning indie? Hopefully, the Hardcore True Detective mode that makes the game significantly tougher will be included in Disco Elysium for Switch version, so Nintendo gamers can punish themselves too.

