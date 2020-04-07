Get those knots out with FURminator’s Dog Comb, now under $3 (Reg. $7+)

Amazon is offering the FURminator Finishing Dog Comb for $2.86 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $5 and $7 at Amazon with very similar models fetching $10 direct, today’s deal is matching the all-time low and is the best price we can find. It is designed to give your furry friend a smooth, tangle-free coat and to remove small surface mats. The rounded pins rotate 360-degrees to remove tangles with very “little tugging” involved. It also has an ergonomic handle and is made of anti-microbial plastic. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

At under $3, today’s lead deal is a no-brainer purchase for just about anyone that can put it to good use. Unless you have a larger breed that absolutely must have the plus-size model for $7, today’s deal is about as ideal and affordable as it gets. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a cheap, no-name dog comb for less than today’s brand name price drop.

FURminator Finishing Dog Comb:

Removes small surface mats

Keeps fur tangle free and debris free

Rounded pins rotate 360 degrees to remove mats with little tugging

Designed to follow the natural contours of your pet’s body

