Get those knots out with FURminator’s Dog Comb, now under $3 (Reg. $7+)

Amazon is offering the FURminator Finishing Dog Comb for $2.86 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $5 and $7 at Amazon with very similar models fetching $10 direct, today’s deal is matching the all-time low and is the best price we can find. It is designed to give your furry friend a smooth, tangle-free coat and to remove small surface mats. The rounded pins rotate 360-degrees to remove tangles with very “little tugging” involved. It also has an ergonomic handle and is made of anti-microbial plastic. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.
At under $3, today’s lead deal is a no-brainer purchase for just about anyone that can put it to good use. Unless you have a larger breed that absolutely must have the plus-size model for $7, today’s deal is about as ideal and affordable as it gets. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a cheap, no-name dog comb for less than today’s brand name price drop.
FURminator Finishing Dog Comb:
- Removes small surface mats
- Keeps fur tangle free and debris free
- Rounded pins rotate 360 degrees to remove mats with little tugging
- Designed to follow the natural contours of your pet’s body
