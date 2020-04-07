Get Apple’s Retina 4K iMac at nearly $200 off, now $1,100 shipped

Best Buy currently offers Apple’s latest 21-inch 4K Retina iMac 3.6GHz/8GB/1TB for $1,099.99 shipped. That’s nearly $200 off and the second-best price we’ve tracked in 2020. B&H is taking $100 off currently and most other retailers are charging the full $1,299 price. Apple includes a 21.5-inch Retina 4K display here built around a 3.6GHz Intel i5 processor, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. You’ll get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB-A connectivity, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi as well. It’s a great machine for budding content creators, web browsing, and light photo editing.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports and more for $24. This option will also add HDMI for additional displays and an SD card reader.

Another great use of today’s savings is on the currently marked-down Twelve South Backpack at $33. This nifty add-on put an actual shelf on the back of your display, which is great for holding external hard drives and various other accessories. Check out our coverage here for additional details.

Apple 21-inch Retina 4K iMac features:

21.5-Inch (diagonal) 4096-by-2304 Retina 4K display

Stunning 5-mm-thin design

Quad-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Radeon Pro 555x Graphics processor

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

802.11AC Wi-Fi

Magic mouse 2

Magic keyboard

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!