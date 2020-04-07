RIDGID’s NXT Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum + auto-detailing kit drops to $99 (Reg. $140)

Home Depot is now offering the RIDGID 14-Gallon 6.0-Peak HP NXT Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum for $99 shipped. Regularly $140, today’s deal is a solid $40 discount and the best price we can find. Along with the 20-foot power cord and full lifetime warranty, this model comes with a pair of extension wands, a standard hose, utility nozzle, wet nozzle, and a 7-piece auto-detailing kit with a soft bristle brush, and more. Ideal for messy clean-ups and spills in the garage, all the accessories lock in to place so nothing falls off when in use and you’ll find dedicated storage space for everything else. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Home Depot customers. More details below.

There are certainly more affordable options out there, like this $59 Stanley wet/dry vac, but you won’t be getting the add-on car detailing kit here. While today’s lead deal ships with a 7-foot tug-a-long hose as well as a thinner option in the auto kit, we also spotted a nice deal on the 20-foot extra long add-on RIDGID hose at Home Depot. Regularly $30, you can now score it using just half your savings and achieve double the hose length in the process.

While we are looking at some DIY Home Depot deals, there’s a whole lot more where these came from. First of all, WORKPRO’s 48-inch workbench is down to $100 and we have great deals running on a Ryobi 2-tool Combo Kit alongside the Milwaukee 18V Cordless Hedge Trimmer in yesterday’s Green Deals roundup. Plus, you’ll find even more right here.

RIDGID 6.0-Peak HP NXT Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum:

Part of the most powerful line of vacs RIDGID has ever made, the RIDGID 14 Gal. NXT wet dry vac is more powerful than ever with a 41% increase in performance. At 6.0 peak HP, this vac delivers the power required for tough cleanups. Its redesigned scroll technology gives this RIDGID NXT vac an increase in power, suction and lift. The 14 Gal. NXT vac includes the first ever 2-1/2 in. locking accessories that locks onto a wand or hose which means no downtime from attachments coming apart.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!