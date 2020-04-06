Ryobi’s 2-tool Combo Kit includes extra batteries, more for $129 (Reg. $199)

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V 2-tool Combo Pack with extra batteries for $129 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $199, which is down from the original $219 price tag. With spring weather here and warmer temps, you may be thinking about tackling some DIY projects around the house. This Ryobi bundle is worth a look with both a drill and saw included with purchase, alongside four total batteries and a wall charger. If you’re already in Ryobi’s 18V ecosystem, this sweetens the pot even further, as you can use these extra batteries with other tools as well. It includes a carrying case and wall charger, too. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab DEWALT’s 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set for $20. It’s a great way to add top-rated drill bits to your setup without breaking the bank. Best of all? It includes a carrying case to keep things nice and tidy.

While we’re talking tools, consider grabbing Kershaw’s $7 pocket knife at one of its best prices yet to round out your setup. On top of a collapsible knife, it also has a bottle opener for added functionality.

Ryobi 18V Multi-tool Bundle features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (2-Tool) with Free 18-Volt ONE+ 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Compact Battery (2-Pack). The ONE+ Drill/Driver features a 1/2 in. heavy duty single sleeve keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs. The ONE+ Circular Saw features front pommel handle for 2-handed operation and a left side blade for better cutline visibility.

