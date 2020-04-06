Ryobi’s 2-tool Combo Kit includes extra batteries, more for $129 (Reg. $199)

- Apr. 6th 2020 10:41 am ET

$129
0

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V 2-tool Combo Pack with extra batteries for $129 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $199, which is down from the original $219 price tag. With spring weather here and warmer temps, you may be thinking about tackling some DIY projects around the house. This Ryobi bundle is worth a look with both a drill and saw included with purchase, alongside four total batteries and a wall charger. If you’re already in Ryobi’s 18V ecosystem, this sweetens the pot even further, as you can use these extra batteries with other tools as well. It includes a carrying case and wall charger, too. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab DEWALT’s 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set for $20. It’s a great way to add top-rated drill bits to your setup without breaking the bank. Best of all? It includes a carrying case to keep things nice and tidy.

While we’re talking tools, consider grabbing Kershaw’s $7 pocket knife at one of its best prices yet to round out your setup. On top of a collapsible knife, it also has a bottle opener for added functionality.

Ryobi 18V Multi-tool Bundle features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (2-Tool) with Free 18-Volt ONE+ 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Compact Battery (2-Pack). The ONE+ Drill/Driver features a 1/2 in. heavy duty single sleeve keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs. The ONE+ Circular Saw features front pommel handle for 2-handed operation and a left side blade for better cutline visibility.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$129
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Home Depot

Home Depot
Ryobi

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp