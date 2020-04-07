Costco offers a 2-pack of Sonos Play:1 Wi-Fi smart speakers from $150

Costco is currently offering its members a 2-pack of Sonos Play:1 Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Speakers for $199.99 shipped. However, some members could see this 2-pack available for $149.97 in their local club. Originally $199 each, you’ll normally pay closer to $149 if you can find them in stock. The $200 price is a match of our last mention, however, if you can find it for $150, that’s a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Sonos Play:1 ties in with Sonos’ whole-home smart speaker ecosystem, making it a must-have addition to any smart house. This makes it a great option for any household wanting to enjoy music everywhere they walk. I love having whole-home audio, as it makes doing chores so much more fun when you can enjoy good music all around. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Prefer Amazon’s whole-home setup? Well, the Echo is on sale for $80 right now, which is 20% off. You’ll be able to enjoy whole-home music and smart home capabilities through Alexa with this speaker. Plus, Amazon has even more devices on sale, which you can find out about right here.

Now, if you’re looking for Sonos’ AirPlay 2-enabled products, we’ve still got them on sale for you. Prices start at $129 here, and you’ll find deals on Beam, One SL, Move, and more. Be sure to swing by for even more great deals on must-have Sonos gear.

Sonos Play:1 features:

Mini but Mighty. Fits in any space fills any room with surprisingly rich and powerful sound

Play different songs in different rooms at the same time. Or, pump one song in perfect sync, throughout your home

Set-up in five minutes using your home Wi-Fi. Easily expand your home audio system over time by adding wireless speakers to additional rooms whenever you’re ready

Wirelessly Stream all your favorite music services like Prime Music Unlimited, Pandora, Apple Music, and Spotify

Perfect for home theater rears or a stereo pair. Wall mountable

