Save nearly 30% on Microsoft’s Xbox One Wireless Adapter at $18 shipped

Pro-Distributing (99.1% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Adapter for $17.95 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay $25 for this adapter at Microsoft, Amazon, or Best Buy. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This adapter allows you to easily use Xbox One controllers on a desktop, regardless of whether your computer has Bluetooth or you have newer Microsoft controllers. It works with the original Xbox Elite Controller, as well as all other forms of Microsoft’s latest offerings. If you’re more of a controller person than mouse and keyboard when gaming, but still want the benefit of using a high-end PC, this adapter is an absolute must. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Prefer a wired controller? Well, you can grab PDP’s offering for around $20 Prime shipped at Amazon. While this doesn’t allow you to use multiple types of controllers, including the Elite, it does come in at a lower-cost and delivers a similar experience.

Don’t forget that Sony just announced the DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5. This unique accessory will be your interface with Sony’s latest console later this year, so be sure to familiarize yourself with it if you’re team blue.

Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Adapter features:

Play with your Xbox Wireless Controller on PCs and tablets running Windows 10

Use the adapter to play PC games or when streaming Xbox One games from the Xbox app to Windows 10

Wirelessly connect the Adapter to your Xbox controller to enable the same gaming experience you are used to on Xbox One, including in-game chat and high quality stereo audio

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!