Save $100 on the ASUS Chromebook 14 at its lowest price in months of $349

Walmart currently offers the ASUS Chromebook 14 C425 Core M3/4GB/128GB for $349 shipped. Typically selling for $449, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, the second-best we’ve seen to date, and the lowest in months. Based around a 14-inch NanoEdge display, this entry from ASUS features a more premium form-factor than your average Chromebook. Its all-metal design sports two USB-C ports alongside USB-A 3.1, a microSD card reader, and more. An Intel Core M3 processor pairs with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Plus, up to 12-hours of battery keeps it running all-day long. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More below.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $13 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when not in use or transporting. There’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories with the ASUS Chromebook 14.

If Chrome OS won’t cut it, right now you can save $300 on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, as it has returned to one of its best prices yet. Find additional Mac deals in our relevant guide for upgrading your workstation.

ASUS Chromebook 14 features:

ASUS Chromebook C425 is styled for today, with a metallic premium design that is finished with elegant diamond-cut edges. Thanks to the slim-bezel NanoEdge design, C425 has 14-inch screen with a compact 13-inch body so you’ll never have to leave it behind when you’re on-the-go.

